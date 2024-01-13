Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.23 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 64,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 11,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

LH stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.07 and a 200-day moving average of $212.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

