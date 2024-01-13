Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.54 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,275 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

HAL stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

