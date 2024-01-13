Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.32 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

