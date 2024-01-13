Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.38 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.