Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,089 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Gerdau worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GGB opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0962 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

