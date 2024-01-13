Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ONE Gas by 20.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 79.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 24.6% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

