Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 12,051 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $65,580,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 491,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $35,040,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE THC opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

