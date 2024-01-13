Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 44,375 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,103,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.