Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

