Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

