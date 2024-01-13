Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542,711 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 322.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

PINC opened at $22.07 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

