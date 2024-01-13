Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,586 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

