Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 80,157 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

