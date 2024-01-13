Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 8,350 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $193.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average is $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $242.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.