Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $25.63

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $27.29. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 36,671,670 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

