Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

MPC stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

