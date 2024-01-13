Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Holmes sold 25,180 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $574,859.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

