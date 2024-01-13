Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Holmes sold 25,180 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $574,859.40.
- On Monday, December 11th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00.
HashiCorp Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of HCP stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on HCP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
