Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
MCHX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.14. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. Research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
