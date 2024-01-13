Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.14. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. Research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

