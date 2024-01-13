Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 242.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.86 ($3.10).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 197 ($2.51) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.51) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

LON:MKS opened at GBX 262 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.66. The company has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.10 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.20 ($3.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Marks and Spencer Group

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($78,198.52). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Cheryl Potter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($157,425.11). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($78,198.52). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,758. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

