Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

MRTN stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.84. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

