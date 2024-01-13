Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,940. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.