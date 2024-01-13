Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.390-3.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.440-3.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

MASI stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.59.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masimo by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 231,202 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

