Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Materion worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Stock Up 1.4 %

MTRN stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. Materion Co. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.