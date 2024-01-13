Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31, a PEG ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 64,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.14 per share, with a total value of $2,135,375.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,884,523.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 64,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.14 per share, with a total value of $2,135,375.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,884,523.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and have sold 4,431 shares valued at $170,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

