MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 9.4 %

MicroStrategy Stock Down 9.4 %

MSTR stock opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 2.52. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $727.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock worth $22,632,184. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Further Reading

