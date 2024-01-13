Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.22.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

