Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 76,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $146.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.