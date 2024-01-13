MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $391.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Stories

