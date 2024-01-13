Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 415,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 790.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

