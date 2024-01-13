Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Gibraltar Industries worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $79.40 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

