Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,664,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168,422 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 5.43% of American Lithium worth $16,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. American Lithium Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

American Lithium Profile

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

