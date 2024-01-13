Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 380,343 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,343 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,080,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 543,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6,946.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 197,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3,511.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 581,225 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 440.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 108,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

