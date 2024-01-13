Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 43,598 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.05% of DXP Enterprises worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXPE. Boston Partners bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $3,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after buying an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 73,037 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $31.69 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $512.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.69.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

