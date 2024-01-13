Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,104 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of GFI opened at $13.26 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Free Report

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

