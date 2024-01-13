Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,789 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.68% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $19,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,547.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

