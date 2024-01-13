Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $19,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLX. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $9.43 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.41 million. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

