Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.31% of Ellington Financial worth $19,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Insider Activity

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

