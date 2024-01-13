Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 456,485 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.41% of Plug Power worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

