Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.59% of Herc worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after buying an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herc by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,318,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,754,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average is $128.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. Herc’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

