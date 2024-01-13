Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $16.66 Million in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 299,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,656,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.53% of Crane NXT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $5,851,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $653,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $4,031,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $26,654,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CXT stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

