Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,912 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.56% of Calix worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CALX stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $65.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

