Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 66,779 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,779 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of Rambus worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $71.90.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

