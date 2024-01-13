Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $411.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.92 and its 200-day moving average is $380.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.76.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

