Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,591 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,804 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,559,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $61,445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,962 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $49.61 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.