Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,454 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

