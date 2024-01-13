Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 43,149 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,149 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after acquiring an additional 948,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $35.69 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $462,728.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,303,477 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

