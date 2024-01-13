Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 52,958 Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,958 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.53% of Sigma Lithium worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,542,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,150,000 after purchasing an additional 475,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 589,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 245,052 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 402,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after buying an additional 240,938 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Sigma Lithium Co. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

