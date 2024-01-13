Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 54.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.