Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $227.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

