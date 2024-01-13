Mizuho Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $103.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.38.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.